dop
DOP - Peso dominicano

The Peso dominicano is the currency of República Dominicana. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso dominicano exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Peso dominicano rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Peso dominicano Stats

NamePeso dominicano
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

Peso dominicano Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
República Dominicana

Why are you interested in DOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DOP email updatesGet DOP rates on my phoneGet a DOP currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07442
GBP / EUR1,18045
USD / JPY161,433
GBP / USD1,26830
USD / CHF0,903823
USD / CAD1,36787
EUR / JPY173,447
AUD / USD0,666691

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%