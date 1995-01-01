dop
DOP - 多米尼加比索

The 多米尼加比索 is the currency of 多米尼加共和国. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 多米尼加比索 exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find 多米尼加比索 rates and a currency converter.

多米尼加比索 Stats

Name多米尼加比索
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

多米尼加比索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
多米尼加共和国

