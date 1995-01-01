dop
DOP - Dominicaanse peso

The Dominicaanse peso is the currency of Dominicaanse Republiek. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dominicaanse peso exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Dominicaanse peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dominicaanse peso Stats

NameDominicaanse peso
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

Dominicaanse peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
Dominicaanse Republiek

Why are you interested in DOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to DOP email updatesGet DOP rates on my phoneGet a DOP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.474
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903993
USD / CAD1.36785
EUR / JPY173.518
AUD / USD0.666736

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%