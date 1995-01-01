dop
DOP - Peso dominicain

The Peso dominicain is the currency of République dominicaine. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Peso dominicain exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find Peso dominicain rates and a currency converter.

Peso dominicain Stats

NamePeso dominicain
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

Peso dominicain Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
République dominicaine

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26859
USD / CHF0,903950
USD / CAD1,36762
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,666783

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %