DOP - البيزو الدومينيكي

The البيزو الدومينيكي is the currency of جمهورية الدومينيكان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular البيزو الدومينيكي exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find البيزو الدومينيكي rates and a currency converter.

البيزو الدومينيكي Stats

Nameالبيزو الدومينيكي
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

البيزو الدومينيكي Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
جمهورية الدومينيكان

