DOP - 多米尼加披索

The 多米尼加披索 is the currency of 多明尼加共和國. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 多米尼加披索 exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find 多米尼加披索 rates and a currency converter.

多米尼加披索 Stats

Name多米尼加披索
SymbolRD$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top DOP conversionDOP to USD
Top DOP chartDOP to USD chart

多米尼加披索 Profile

CoinsFreq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
Bank notesFreq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
Central bankCentral Bank of the Dominican Republic
Users
多明尼加共和國

