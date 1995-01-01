DOP - 多米尼加披索

The 多米尼加披索 is the currency of 多明尼加共和國. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 多米尼加披索 exchange rate is the DOP to USD rate. The currency code for Dominican Republic Peso is DOP, and the currency symbol is RD$. Below, you'll find 多米尼加披索 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|多米尼加披索
|Symbol
|RD$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centavo
|Minor unit symbol
|Centavo
|Top DOP conversion
|DOP to USD
|Top DOP chart
|DOP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: RD$1, RD$5, RD$10, RD$25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: RD$20, RD$50, RD$100, RD$200, RD$500, RD$1000, RD$2000
|Central bank
|Central Bank of the Dominican Republic
|Users
多明尼加共和國
