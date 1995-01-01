BZD - Belize-Dollar

The Belize-Dollar is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belize-Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Belize-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Belize-Dollar
|Symbol
|BZ$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BZD conversion
|BZD to USD
|Top BZD chart
|BZD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Belize
|Users
Belize
Belize
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BZD email updatesGet BZD rates on my phoneGet a BZD currency data API for my business