BZD - Belize-Dollar

The Belize-Dollar is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belize-Dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Belize-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Belize-Dollar Stats

NameBelize-Dollar
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Belize-Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belize

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07461
GBP / EUR1,18057
USD / JPY161,468
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903908
USD / CAD1,36751
EUR / JPY173,515
AUD / USD0,666892

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %