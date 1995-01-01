bzd
BZD - Belizisk dollar

The Belizisk dollar is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizisk dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Belizisk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Belizisk dollar Stats

NameBelizisk dollar
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Belizisk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belize

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07327
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,599
GBP / USD1,26699
USD / CHF0,904799
USD / CAD1,36969
EUR / JPY173,438
AUD / USD0,665800

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %