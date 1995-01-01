bzd
BZD - الدولار البليزي

The الدولار البليزي is the currency of بليز. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار البليزي exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find الدولار البليزي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الدولار البليزي Stats

Nameالدولار البليزي
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

الدولار البليزي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
بليز

Why are you interested in BZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BZD email updatesGet BZD rates on my phoneGet a BZD currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٥٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٩٧
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٢٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٨١
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٤٣٠
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٢٦
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٠٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٧٠١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜