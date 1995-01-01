bzd
BZD - Dollaro del Belize

The Dollaro del Belize is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro del Belize exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Dollaro del Belize rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro del Belize Stats

NameDollaro del Belize
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Dollaro del Belize Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belize

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,457
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903987
USD / CAD1,36770
EUR / JPY173,497
AUD / USD0,666728

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%