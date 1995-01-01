BZD - Dólar de Belice

The Dólar de Belice is the currency of Belice. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Belice exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Dólar de Belice rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar de Belice
|Symbol
|BZ$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BZD conversion
|BZD to USD
|Top BZD chart
|BZD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Belize
|Users
Belice
Belice
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BZD email updatesGet BZD rates on my phoneGet a BZD currency data API for my business
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07380
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18031
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,551
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26742
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,904322
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36854
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,473
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666374
|▼