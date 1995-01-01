bzd
BZD - Dólar de Belice

The Dólar de Belice is the currency of Belice. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de Belice exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Dólar de Belice rates and a currency converter.

Dólar de Belice Stats

NameDólar de Belice
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Dólar de Belice Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belice

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07380
GBP / EUR1,18031
USD / JPY161,551
GBP / USD1,26742
USD / CHF0,904322
USD / CAD1,36854
EUR / JPY173,473
AUD / USD0,666374

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %