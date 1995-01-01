bzd
BZD - 伯利兹元

The 伯利兹元 is the currency of 伯利兹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 伯利兹元 exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find 伯利兹元 rates and a currency converter.

伯利兹元 Stats

Name伯利兹元
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

伯利兹元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
伯利兹

