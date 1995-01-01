bzd
BZD - Belizaanse dollar

The Belizaanse dollar is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belizaanse dollar exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Belizaanse dollar rates and a currency converter.

Belizaanse dollar Stats

NameBelizaanse dollar
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Belizaanse dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belize

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07458
GBP / EUR1.18053
USD / JPY161.427
GBP / USD1.26857
USD / CHF0.903977
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.466
AUD / USD0.666786

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%