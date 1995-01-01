bzd
BZD - Dollar bélizien

The Dollar bélizien is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar bélizien exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Dollar bélizien rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dollar bélizien Stats

NameDollar bélizien
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Dollar bélizien Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belize

Why are you interested in BZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BZD email updatesGet BZD rates on my phoneGet a BZD currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07450
GBP / EUR1,18060
USD / JPY161,468
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903981
USD / CAD1,36788
EUR / JPY173,498
AUD / USD0,666771

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %