BZD - Dollar bélizien

The Dollar bélizien is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar bélizien exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Dollar bélizien rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dollar bélizien
|Symbol
|BZ$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top BZD conversion
|BZD to USD
|Top BZD chart
|BZD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Belize
|Users
Belize
Belize
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BZD email updatesGet BZD rates on my phoneGet a BZD currency data API for my business