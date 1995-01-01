bzd
BZD - ベリーズドル

The ベリーズドル is the currency of ベリーズ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ベリーズドル exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find ベリーズドル rates and a currency converter.

ベリーズドル Stats

Nameベリーズドル
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

ベリーズドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
ベリーズ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18050
USD / JPY161.442
GBP / USD1.26855
USD / CHF0.903999
USD / CAD1.36788
EUR / JPY173.484
AUD / USD0.666785

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%