bzd
BZD - 伯利茲元

The 伯利茲元 is the currency of 伯利茲. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 伯利茲元 exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find 伯利茲元 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

伯利茲元 Stats

Name伯利茲元
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

伯利茲元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
伯利茲

Why are you interested in BZD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BZD email updatesGet BZD rates on my phoneGet a BZD currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07456
GBP / EUR1.18030
USD / JPY161.415
GBP / USD1.26830
USD / CHF0.903588
USD / CAD1.36780
EUR / JPY173.449
AUD / USD0.666639

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%