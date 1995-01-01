bzd
BZD - Dólar belizenho

The Dólar belizenho is the currency of Belize. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar belizenho exchange rate is the BZD to USD rate. The currency code for Belize Dollar is BZD, and the currency symbol is BZ$. Below, you'll find Dólar belizenho rates and a currency converter.

Dólar belizenho Stats

NameDólar belizenho
SymbolBZ$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top BZD conversionBZD to USD
Top BZD chartBZD to USD chart

Dólar belizenho Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25, Cent50, BZ$1, BZ$2
Bank notesFreq used: BZ$2, BZ$5, BZ$10, BZ$20, BZ$50, BZ$100
Central bankCentral Bank of Belize
Users
Belize

