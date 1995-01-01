bif
BIF - Burundi-Franc

The Burundi-Franc is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundi-Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Burundi-Franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Burundi-Franc Stats

NameBurundi-Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

Burundi-Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc1, Franc5
Bank notesFreq used: Franc10, Franc20, Franc50, Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

Why are you interested in BIF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BIF email updatesGet BIF rates on my phoneGet a BIF currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26864
USD / CHF0,903807
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,495
AUD / USD0,667038

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %