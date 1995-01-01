BIF - Burundi-Franc

The Burundi-Franc is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundi-Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Burundi-Franc rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Burundi-Franc
|Symbol
|Franc
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top BIF conversion
|BIF to USD
|Top BIF chart
|BIF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Franc1, Franc5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franc10, Franc20, Franc50, Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
|Central bank
|Banque de la Republique du Burundi
|Users
Burundi
Burundi
