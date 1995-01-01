bif
BIF - Franco del Burundi

The Franco del Burundi is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco del Burundi exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Franco del Burundi rates and a currency converter.

Franco del Burundi Stats

NameFranco del Burundi
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

Franco del Burundi Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franco1, Franco5
Bank notesFreq used: Franco10, Franco20, Franco50, Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco2000, Franco5000, Franco10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18071
USD / JPY161,451
GBP / USD1,26869
USD / CHF0,903773
USD / CAD1,36701
EUR / JPY173,482
AUD / USD0,667011

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%