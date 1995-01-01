bif
BIF - Burundische frank

The Burundische frank is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundische frank exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Burundische frank rates and a currency converter.

Burundische frank Stats

NameBurundische frank
SymbolFrank
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Burundische frank Profile

CoinsFreq used: Frank1, Frank5
Bank notesFreq used: Frank10, Frank20, Frank50, Frank100, Frank500, Frank1000, Frank2000, Frank5000, Frank10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY161.431
GBP / USD1.26876
USD / CHF0.903915
USD / CAD1.36705
EUR / JPY173.469
AUD / USD0.667033

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%