BIF - Franco burundês

The Franco burundês is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco burundês exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Franco burundês rates and a currency converter.

Franco burundês Stats

NameFranco burundês
SymbolFranco
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

Franco burundês Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franco1, Franco5
Bank notesFreq used: Franco10, Franco20, Franco50, Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco2000, Franco5000, Franco10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

