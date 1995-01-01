BIF - Franco burundês

The Franco burundês is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franco burundês exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Franco burundês rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Franco burundês
|Symbol
|Franco
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top BIF conversion
|BIF to USD
|Top BIF chart
|BIF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Franco1, Franco5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Franco10, Franco20, Franco50, Franco100, Franco500, Franco1000, Franco2000, Franco5000, Franco10000
|Central bank
|Banque de la Republique du Burundi
|Users
Burundi
