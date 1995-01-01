bif
BIF - 布隆迪法郎

The 布隆迪法郎 is the currency of 布隆迪. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 布隆迪法郎 exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find 布隆迪法郎 rates and a currency converter.

布隆迪法郎 Stats

Name布隆迪法郎
Symbol法郎
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

布隆迪法郎 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 法郎1, 法郎5
Bank notesFreq used: 法郎10, 法郎20, 法郎50, 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎2000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
布隆迪

