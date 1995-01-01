BIF - 布隆迪法郎

The 布隆迪法郎 is the currency of 布隆迪. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 布隆迪法郎 exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find 布隆迪法郎 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|布隆迪法郎
|Symbol
|法郎
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top BIF conversion
|BIF to USD
|Top BIF chart
|BIF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 法郎1, 法郎5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 法郎10, 法郎20, 法郎50, 法郎100, 法郎500, 法郎1000, 法郎2000, 法郎5000, 法郎10000
|Central bank
|Banque de la Republique du Burundi
|Users
布隆迪
布隆迪
