bif
BIF - Burundisk franc

The Burundisk franc is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundisk franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Burundisk franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Burundisk franc Stats

NameBurundisk franc
Symbolfranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

Burundisk franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: franc1, franc5
Bank notesFreq used: franc10, franc20, franc50, franc100, franc500, franc1000, franc2000, franc5000, franc10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

Why are you interested in BIF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BIF email updatesGet BIF rates on my phoneGet a BIF currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18058
USD / JPY161,449
GBP / USD1,26866
USD / CHF0,903883
USD / CAD1,36721
EUR / JPY173,493
AUD / USD0,666960

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %