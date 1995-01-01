bif
BIF - Franc burundais

The Franc burundais is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Franc burundais exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Franc burundais rates and a currency converter.

Franc burundais Stats

NameFranc burundais
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

Franc burundais Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc1, Franc5
Bank notesFreq used: Franc10, Franc20, Franc50, Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18067
USD / JPY161,455
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903739
USD / CAD1,36690
EUR / JPY173,494
AUD / USD0,667007

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %