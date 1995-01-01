BIF - الفرنك البوروندي

The الفرنك البوروندي is the currency of بوروندي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك البوروندي exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find الفرنك البوروندي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الفرنك البوروندي
|Symbol
|فرنك
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top BIF conversion
|BIF to USD
|Top BIF chart
|BIF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: فرنك1, فرنك5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: فرنك10, فرنك20, فرنك50, فرنك100, فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك2000, فرنك5000, فرنك10000
|Central bank
|Banque de la Republique du Burundi
|Users
