BIF - الفرنك البوروندي

The الفرنك البوروندي is the currency of بوروندي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الفرنك البوروندي exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find الفرنك البوروندي rates and a currency converter.

الفرنك البوروندي Stats

Nameالفرنك البوروندي
Symbolفرنك
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

الفرنك البوروندي Profile

CoinsFreq used: فرنك1, فرنك5
Bank notesFreq used: فرنك10, فرنك20, فرنك50, فرنك100, فرنك500, فرنك1000, فرنك2000, فرنك5000, فرنك10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
بوروندي

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٣٧
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٦
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٨٥
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٤٧
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٩٧٠
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٧٢
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٥
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٧٦٧

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜