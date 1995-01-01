BIF - ブルンジフラン

The ブルンジフラン is the currency of ブルンジ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ブルンジフラン exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find ブルンジフラン rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|ブルンジフラン
|Symbol
|フラン
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top BIF conversion
|BIF to USD
|Top BIF chart
|BIF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: フラン1, フラン5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: フラン10, フラン20, フラン50, フラン100, フラン500, フラン1000, フラン2000, フラン5000, フラン10000
|Central bank
|Banque de la Republique du Burundi
|Users
ブルンジ
