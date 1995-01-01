bif
BIF - ブルンジフラン

The ブルンジフラン is the currency of ブルンジ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ブルンジフラン exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find ブルンジフラン rates and a currency converter.

ブルンジフラン Stats

Nameブルンジフラン
Symbolフラン
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

ブルンジフラン Profile

CoinsFreq used: フラン1, フラン5
Bank notesFreq used: フラン10, フラン20, フラン50, フラン100, フラン500, フラン1000, フラン2000, フラン5000, フラン10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
ブルンジ

