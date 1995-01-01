bif
BIF - Burundian Franc

The Burundian Franc is the currency of Burundi. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundi Franc is BIF, and the currency symbol is FBu. Below, you'll find Burundian Franc rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Burundian Franc Stats

NameBurundian Franc
SymbolFranc
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top BIF conversionBIF to USD
Top BIF chartBIF to USD chart

Burundian Franc Profile

CoinsFreq used: Franc1, Franc5
Bank notesFreq used: Franc10, Franc20, Franc50, Franc100, Franc500, Franc1000, Franc2000, Franc5000, Franc10000
Central bankBanque de la Republique du Burundi
Users
Burundi

Why are you interested in BIF?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to BIF email updatesGet BIF rates on my phoneGet a BIF currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18057
USD / JPY161.459
GBP / USD1.26863
USD / CHF0.903758
USD / CAD1.36730
EUR / JPY173.503
AUD / USD0.667029

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%