AMD - Armenischer Dram

The Armenischer Dram is the currency of Armenien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenischer Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Armenischer Dram rates and a currency converter.

Armenischer Dram Stats

NameArmenischer Dram
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Armenischer Dram Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Armenien

