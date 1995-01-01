amd
AMD - 亚美尼亚德拉姆

The 亚美尼亚德拉姆 is the currency of 亚美尼亚. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 亚美尼亚德拉姆 exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find 亚美尼亚德拉姆 rates and a currency converter.

亚美尼亚德拉姆 Stats

Name亚美尼亚德拉姆
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

亚美尼亚德拉姆 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
亚美尼亚

