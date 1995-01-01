AMD - 亞美尼亞德拉姆

The 亞美尼亞德拉姆 is the currency of 亞美尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 亞美尼亞德拉姆 exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD , and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find 亞美尼亞德拉姆 rates and a currency converter.