AMD - 亞美尼亞德拉姆

The 亞美尼亞德拉姆 is the currency of 亞美尼亞. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 亞美尼亞德拉姆 exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find 亞美尼亞德拉姆 rates and a currency converter.

亞美尼亞德拉姆 Stats

Name亞美尼亞德拉姆
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

亞美尼亞德拉姆 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
亞美尼亞

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07408
GBP / EUR1.18062
USD / JPY161.485
GBP / USD1.26809
USD / CHF0.904382
USD / CAD1.36814
EUR / JPY173.449
AUD / USD0.666509

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%