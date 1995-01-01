amd
AMD - Armenisk dram

The Armenisk dram is the currency of Armenien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenisk dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Armenisk dram rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Armenisk dram Stats

NameArmenisk dram
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Armenisk dram Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Armenien

Why are you interested in AMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AMD email updatesGet AMD rates on my phoneGet a AMD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07394
GBP / EUR1,18037
USD / JPY161,449
GBP / USD1,26765
USD / CHF0,903597
USD / CAD1,36987
EUR / JPY173,387
AUD / USD0,665959

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %