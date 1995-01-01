amd
AMD - الدرام الأرميني

The الدرام الأرميني is the currency of أرمينيا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدرام الأرميني exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find الدرام الأرميني rates and a currency converter.

الدرام الأرميني Stats

Nameالدرام الأرميني
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

الدرام الأرميني Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
أرمينيا

