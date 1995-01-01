amd
AMD - Armeense dram

The Armeense dram is the currency of Armenië. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armeense dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Armeense dram rates and a currency converter.

Armeense dram Stats

NameArmeense dram
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Armeense dram Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Armenië

