AMD - Dram arménien

The Dram arménien is the currency of Arménie. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dram arménien exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Dram arménien rates and a currency converter.

Dram arménien Stats

NameDram arménien
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Dram arménien Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Arménie

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,460
GBP / USD1,26871
USD / CHF0,903728
USD / CAD1,36693
EUR / JPY173,501
AUD / USD0,667028

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %