amd
AMD - Dram armeno

The Dram armeno is the currency of Armenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dram armeno exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Dram armeno rates and a currency converter.

Dram armeno Stats

NameDram armeno
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Dram armeno Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Armenia

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07452
GBP / EUR1,18069
USD / JPY161,454
GBP / USD1,26868
USD / CHF0,903788
USD / CAD1,36700
EUR / JPY173,485
AUD / USD0,667012

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%