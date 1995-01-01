amd
AMD - Dram armênio

The Dram armênio is the currency of Armênia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dram armênio exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Dram armênio rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dram armênio Stats

NameDram armênio
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Dram armênio Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Armênia

Why are you interested in AMD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to AMD email updatesGet AMD rates on my phoneGet a AMD currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07416
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,487
GBP / USD1,26803
USD / CHF0,904312
USD / CAD1,36829
EUR / JPY173,463
AUD / USD0,666552

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%