AMD - Dram armenio

The Dram armenio is the currency of Armenia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dram armenio exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenia Dram is AMD, and the currency symbol is ֏. Below, you'll find Dram armenio rates and a currency converter.

Dram armenio Stats

NameDram armenio
Symbol֏
Minor unit1/100 = Luma
Minor unit symbolLuma
Top AMD conversionAMD to USD
Top AMD chartAMD to USD chart

Dram armenio Profile

CoinsFreq used: 10֏, 20֏, 50֏, 100֏, 200֏, 500֏
Bank notesFreq used: 500֏, 1000֏, 5000֏, 10000֏, 20000֏, 50000֏, 100000֏
Central bankCentral Bank of Armenia
Users
Armenia

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18063
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26874
USD / CHF0,903735
USD / CAD1,36708
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,667024

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %