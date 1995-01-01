sdg
SDG - الجنيه السوداني

The الجنيه السوداني is the currency of السودان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه السوداني exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find الجنيه السوداني rates and a currency converter.

الجنيه السوداني Stats

Nameالجنيه السوداني
Symbolجنيه
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

الجنيه السوداني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, جنيه20, جنيه50
Bank notesFreq used: جنيه1, جنيه2, جنيه5, جنيه10, جنيه20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
السودان

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٦٣
GBP / EUR١٫١٨١٠١
USD / JPY١٦١٫٥٢٧
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٩٧
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٣٤٧
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٣٦
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٢٠
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٥٦٧٤

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜