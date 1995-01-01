SDG - الجنيه السوداني

The الجنيه السوداني is the currency of السودان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه السوداني exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find الجنيه السوداني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الجنيه السوداني
|Symbol
|جنيه
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, جنيه20, جنيه50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: جنيه1, جنيه2, جنيه5, جنيه10, جنيه20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
السودان
السودان
I want to...Subscribe to SDG email updatesGet SDG rates on my phoneGet a SDG currency data API for my business