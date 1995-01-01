SDG - Sudanesisches Pfund

The Sudanesisches Pfund is the currency of Sudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanesisches Pfund exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Sudanesisches Pfund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sudanesisches Pfund
|Symbol
|Pfund
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Pfund20, Pfund50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Pfund1, Pfund2, Pfund5, Pfund10, Pfund20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
Sudan
Sudan
I want to...Subscribe to SDG email updatesGet SDG rates on my phoneGet a SDG currency data API for my business