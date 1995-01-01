sdg
SDG - Sudanesisches Pfund

The Sudanesisches Pfund is the currency of Sudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanesisches Pfund exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Sudanesisches Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sudanesisches Pfund Stats

NameSudanesisches Pfund
SymbolPfund
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Sudanesisches Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Pfund20, Pfund50
Bank notesFreq used: Pfund1, Pfund2, Pfund5, Pfund10, Pfund20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Sudan

Why are you interested in SDG?

I want to...

Subscribe to SDG email updatesGet SDG rates on my phoneGet a SDG currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07476
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,436
GBP / USD1,26892
USD / CHF0,903621
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,505
AUD / USD0,666922

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %