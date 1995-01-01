sdg
SDG - Sudanesiskt pund

The Sudanesiskt pund is the currency of Sudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanesiskt pund exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Sudanesiskt pund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sudanesiskt pund Stats

NameSudanesiskt pund
Symbolpund
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Sudanesiskt pund Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, pund20, pund50
Bank notesFreq used: pund1, pund2, pund5, pund10, pund20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Sudan

Why are you interested in SDG?

I want to...

Subscribe to SDG email updatesGet SDG rates on my phoneGet a SDG currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,469
GBP / USD1,26865
USD / CHF0,903912
USD / CAD1,36751
EUR / JPY173,518
AUD / USD0,666889

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %