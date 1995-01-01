SDG - Libra sudanesa

The Libra sudanesa is the currency of Sudão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra sudanesa exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Libra sudanesa rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra sudanesa
|Symbol
|Libra
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Libra20, Libra50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Libra1, Libra2, Libra5, Libra10, Libra20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
Sudão
Sudão
