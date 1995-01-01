sdg
SDG - Libra sudanesa

The Libra sudanesa is the currency of Sudão. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra sudanesa exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Libra sudanesa rates and a currency converter.

Libra sudanesa Stats

NameLibra sudanesa
SymbolLibra
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Libra sudanesa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Libra20, Libra50
Bank notesFreq used: Libra1, Libra2, Libra5, Libra10, Libra20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Sudão

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07482
GBP / EUR1,18065
USD / JPY161,442
GBP / USD1,26899
USD / CHF0,903763
USD / CAD1,36725
EUR / JPY173,520
AUD / USD0,666974

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%