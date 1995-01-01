sdg
SDG - Libra sudanesa

The Libra sudanesa is the currency of Sudán. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra sudanesa exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Libra sudanesa rates and a currency converter.

Libra sudanesa Stats

NameLibra sudanesa
SymbolLibra
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Libra sudanesa Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Libra20, Libra50
Bank notesFreq used: Libra1, Libra2, Libra5, Libra10, Libra20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Sudán

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07479
GBP / EUR1,18061
USD / JPY161,436
GBP / USD1,26891
USD / CHF0,903690
USD / CAD1,36732
EUR / JPY173,510
AUD / USD0,666995

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %