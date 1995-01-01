sdg
SDG - Sterlina sudanese

The Sterlina sudanese is the currency of Sudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina sudanese exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Sterlina sudanese rates and a currency converter.

Sterlina sudanese Stats

NameSterlina sudanese
SymbolSterlina
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Sterlina sudanese Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Sterlina20, Sterlina50
Bank notesFreq used: Sterlina1, Sterlina2, Sterlina5, Sterlina10, Sterlina20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Sudan

