SDG - Soedanees pond

The Soedanees pond is the currency of Soedan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Soedanees pond exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Soedanees pond rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Soedanees pond
|Symbol
|Pond
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Pond20, Pond50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Pond1, Pond2, Pond5, Pond10, Pond20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
Soedan
