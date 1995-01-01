sdg
SDG - Soedanees pond

The Soedanees pond is the currency of Soedan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Soedanees pond exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Soedanees pond rates and a currency converter.

Soedanees pond Stats

NameSoedanees pond
SymbolPond
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Soedanees pond Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Pond20, Pond50
Bank notesFreq used: Pond1, Pond2, Pond5, Pond10, Pond20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Soedan

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07319
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.585
GBP / USD1.26676
USD / CHF0.904759
USD / CAD1.36981
EUR / JPY173.411
AUD / USD0.665704

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%