SDG - Livre soudanaise

The Livre soudanaise is the currency of Soudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre soudanaise exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Livre soudanaise rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Livre soudanaise
|Symbol
|Livre
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Livre20, Livre50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Livre1, Livre2, Livre5, Livre10, Livre20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
