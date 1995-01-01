sdg
SDG - Livre soudanaise

The Livre soudanaise is the currency of Soudan. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre soudanaise exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find Livre soudanaise rates and a currency converter.

Livre soudanaise Stats

NameLivre soudanaise
SymbolLivre
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

Livre soudanaise Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, Livre20, Livre50
Bank notesFreq used: Livre1, Livre2, Livre5, Livre10, Livre20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
Soudan

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18066
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26895
USD / CHF0,903699
USD / CAD1,36735
EUR / JPY173,523
AUD / USD0,666998

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %