SDG - 蘇丹鎊

The 蘇丹鎊 is the currency of 蘇丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 蘇丹鎊 exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find 蘇丹鎊 rates and a currency converter.

蘇丹鎊 Stats

Name蘇丹鎊
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

蘇丹鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, 鎊20, 鎊50
Bank notesFreq used: 鎊1, 鎊2, 鎊5, 鎊10, 鎊20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
蘇丹

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07319
GBP / EUR1.18037
USD / JPY161.585
GBP / USD1.26676
USD / CHF0.904759
USD / CAD1.36981
EUR / JPY173.411
AUD / USD0.665704

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%