The 蘇丹鎊 is the currency of 蘇丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 蘇丹鎊 exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find 蘇丹鎊 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|蘇丹鎊
|Symbol
|鎊
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, 鎊20, 鎊50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 鎊1, 鎊2, 鎊5, 鎊10, 鎊20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
蘇丹
