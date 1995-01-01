sdg
SDG - 苏丹镑

The 苏丹镑 is the currency of 苏丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 苏丹镑 exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find 苏丹镑 rates and a currency converter.

苏丹镑 Stats

Name苏丹镑
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

苏丹镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, 镑20, 镑50
Bank notesFreq used: 镑1, 镑2, 镑5, 镑10, 镑20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
苏丹

