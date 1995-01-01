The 苏丹镑 is the currency of 苏丹. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 苏丹镑 exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find 苏丹镑 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|苏丹镑
|Symbol
|镑
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, 镑20, 镑50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 镑1, 镑2, 镑5, 镑10, 镑20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
苏丹
