SDG - スーダンポンド

The スーダンポンド is the currency of スーダン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スーダンポンド exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find スーダンポンド rates and a currency converter.

スーダンポンド Stats

Nameスーダンポンド
Symbolポンド
Minor unit1/100 = Piastres
Minor unit symbolPiastres
Top SDG conversionSDG to USD
Top SDG chartSDG to USD chart

スーダンポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, ポンド20, ポンド50
Bank notesFreq used: ポンド1, ポンド2, ポンド5, ポンド10, ポンド20
Central bankCentral Bank of Sudan
Users
スーダン

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07487
GBP / EUR1.18047
USD / JPY161.435
GBP / USD1.26886
USD / CHF0.903657
USD / CAD1.36743
EUR / JPY173.522
AUD / USD0.666976

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%