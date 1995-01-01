SDG - スーダンポンド

The スーダンポンド is the currency of スーダン. Our currency rankings show that the most popular スーダンポンド exchange rate is the SDG to USD rate. The currency code for Sudan Pound is SDG, and the currency symbol is ج.س.. Below, you'll find スーダンポンド rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|スーダンポンド
|Symbol
|ポンド
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Piastres
|Minor unit symbol
|Piastres
|Top SDG conversion
|SDG to USD
|Top SDG chart
|SDG to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Piastres1, Piastres5, Piastres10, ポンド20, ポンド50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ポンド1, ポンド2, ポンド5, ポンド10, ポンド20
|Central bank
|Central Bank of Sudan
|Users
スーダン
