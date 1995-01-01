pyg
PYG - غواراني الباراجواي

The غواراني الباراجواي is the currency of باراجواي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular غواراني الباراجواي exchange rate is the PYG to USD rate. The currency code for Paraguay Guarani is PYG, and the currency symbol is Gs. Below, you'll find غواراني الباراجواي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

غواراني الباراجواي Stats

Nameغواراني الباراجواي
SymbolGs
Minor unit1/100 = Céntimo
Minor unit symbolCéntimo
Top PYG conversionPYG to USD
Top PYG chartPYG to USD chart

غواراني الباراجواي Profile

CoinsFreq used: Gs50, Gs100, Gs500
Bank notesFreq used: Gs1000, Gs2000, Gs5000, Gs10000, Gs20000, Gs50000, Gs100000
Central bankBanco Central del Paraguay
Users
باراجواي

Why are you interested in PYG?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PYG email updatesGet PYG rates on my phoneGet a PYG currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٧٩
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٦٦
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٢
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٩٦
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٥٩٣
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤١
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٤٩٤
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٨٩٠

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜